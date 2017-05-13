Surprise! Arrested Development Season 5 Is Coming to Netflix

Given how difficult it seemed to finally get a fourth season of Arrested Development, I wouldn’t blame you for being skeptical about any and all news about a possible fifth season. But believe the hype — it’s actually happening! Months after Jeffrey Tambor said he was supposed to go back to work on a fifth season in January 2017, Jason Bateman has tweeted confirmation that he has signed on for a new batch of episodes.

Look very probable I’m going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today.

— Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 12, 2017

Yesss. According to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Mitch Hurwitz signed a new deal with Netflix several weeks ago. Stay tuned for more news!

