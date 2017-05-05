This unique beauty was put behind bars for her looks.

Before being rescued by the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation, this female albino orangutan was being help captive by local residents on the island of Kalimantan in Indonesia, reports the BOS Foundation.

According to Reuters, deforestation in the area has driven wild animals closer and closer to civilization, making it easier for villagers to throw them into captivity. After rescuing the primate, the BOS Foundation did determine she is definitely an albino orangutan.

“Her hair, eye, and skin color is paler than normal, and she is also sensitive to light. We will continue to observe her and conduct routine health tests,” the foundation wrote in a statement.

Orangutans are considered critically endangered by the World Wildlife Fund, which makes this 5-year-old especially rare.

Her rescuers believe she wasn’t held in captivity for her entire life, since she still shows signs of wild behaviors. This is good news for relocation plans.

“Once we have fully assessed her health and physical status we will review the best possible strategies for her long-term welfare and conservation,” the BOS Foundation wrote.

The foundation hopes to release the unique animal back into the wild once she receives the all-clear from caregivers.

Via: http://people.com/pets/stunning-rare-albino-orangutan-rescued-in-indonesia/

