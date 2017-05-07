Sticker Hair Is the Playful Trend Every ’90s Girl Will Appreciate

Prepare to please your inner 5-year-old with a glance at this fun, quirky look: sticker hair! NYC hairstylist Allen Thomas Wood recently took to Instagram to share a peek at the creative style he put together using tiny, colorful Japanese stickers. In the comments section, he revealed that he used the tail of a comb to press the stickers into smooth, slicked-back hair. His bright creation is the latest in a line of several playful hair trends to capture our attention, including everything from holographic hues to, yes, Unicorn Frappuccino hair. Keep reading for a closer look at the sticker hair style, which will definitely tap into your ’90s nostalgia.

