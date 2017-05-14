Someone Made Cutouts of Sean Spicer to Place in Bushes and It’s Too Good

If you’re in the mood to make some political commentary with any shrubs around your house, you can now follow one person’s lead and try it with a cutout of Sean Spicer’s face. Meet “Garden Spicer,” cutouts of Sean Spicer’s face ready to be placed in among any bush or shrub near you.

Lisa Kadonaga made cutouts of Spicer’s face to put in any bushes and wrote about it in a Facebook post. In the post, which has more than 15,000 reactions, 35,000 shares, and 2,000 comments, she writes “Presenting the “Garden Spicer”. . . . Now you too can have the White House press secretary in — or rather, “among” — the bushes in your yard.” You can read the full post ahead.

Presenting the “Garden Spicer”. Here’s something I made this afternoon. Now you too can have the White House press…

Posted by Lisa Kadonaga on Thursday, May 11, 2017

The story about Spicer hiding in some bushes near the White House begins on May 9. Spicer tried to dodge questions about President Trump’s firing of former FBI director, James Comey, by going towards some bushes. The story, which was almost too ridiculous to believe, was further corrected by The Washington Post on May 10 to say Spicer wasn’t hiding in the bushes but among them.

The internet quickly poked fun at the entire situation and Spicer’s behavior, which makes it no surprise that someone created the “Garden Spicer.” Kadonaga warns that the “image will run” if it’s placed outside, but it’s “exactly what Sean Spicer does, so it’s totally authentic!” She also writes that she “can easily make more,” so if you really want one for your own home, it might actually be possible.

