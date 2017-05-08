SNL Mocks the Disappearance of Kellyanne Conway in This Carmen Sandiego Spoof
If you’ve been wondering why you haven’t seen Kellyanne Conway on any cable news show panels lately, you’re not the only one. Saturday Night Live returned this week with Wonder Woman actor Chris Pine as the celebrity host, but the biggest highlight of the night was this hilarious “Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway?” skit. Watch the two-minute sketch above to see if the show was successful in finding President Trump’s current counselor (played once again by the funny Kate McKinnon).
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/Where-World-Kellyanne-Conway-SNL-Skit-Video-43510131