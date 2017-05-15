‘She Might Be Hurt’: Missing Virginia Woman and Infant Daughter May Have Been Abducted, Say Police

Police in Virginia believe a 34-year-old woman and her 8-month-old daughter — who have not been seen in more than two weeks — may have been abducted and might be in danger, PEOPLE confirms.

On Thursday, authorities in Hampton issued an AMBER Alert for infant Chloe Johnson and her mother, Keir Johnson, who both vanished on April 30.

A Hampton police statement obtained by PEOPLE says unspecified recent developments in the investigation have raised suspicions the mother and her infant were kidnapped.

Detectives suspect the two were abducted as they made their way to nearby Buckroe Beach. On Sunday, police found Johnson’s abandoned Kia Optima in Newport News, Virginia, some 10 miles from where she and her baby were last seen.

In a video supplied to local media outlets, Rhonda Crews pleaded with the public to help find her daughter.

“I am scared she might be hurt,” said Johnson’s mother through tears. “We are a very close-knit family. She never would have just taken off. I miss my baby. I want her to come home now. Right now. I want her to come home. If anyone has seen my baby, please bring her home.”

The press release states that it’s “out of the norm for Keir to be gone for an extended amount of time and to not make contact with family or friends.”

According to the statement, Keir Johnson stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and glasses.

Chloe Johnson is 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have any information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, (757) 727-6505 or (888) LOCK-U-UP.

