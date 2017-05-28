Selena Gomez’s New $2.25 Million Home Has a Massive Pool Perfect For Instagram Selfies

Selena Gomez is moving on. After putting her Texas mansion on the real estate market earlier this year, the 24-year-old singer and actress purchased a 3,188-square-foot house in Studio City, CA, that will serve as her new abode. The four bedroom, four bathroom home was built in 1951 and includes a massive pool, so we can (probably) expect to see more sexy bikini selfies from the “Bad Liar” singer this Summer. Read on to see photos of Gomez’s new digs ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Selena-Gomez-Buys-House-Studio-City-California-43581740

