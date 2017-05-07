Selena Gomez Shares the Most Important Thing She’s Learned About Fame

A post shared by Humans of New York (@humansofny) on May 2, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Sure, the Met Gala is a great night for fashion and celebrity PDA on the red carpet, but year after year, we can’t help but look forward to the interesting revelations Humans of New York creator and photographer Brandon Stanton always captures from the A-list inside the Met. After chatting with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, he bumped into Selena Gomez and snapped a gorgeous photo. Then, the “Only You” singer, fresh off her red carpet debut with boyfriend The Weeknd, spoke to Brandon about one of the most important lessons she’s learned from her difficult relationship with fame, which he shared on Instagram.

“I feel like I’m just starting, but I think I’d be fine if it all went away. I get that from my mother,” she said. “From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment. So singing is not how I define myself. I try to keep my identity rooted in my friendships and my faith.” The 24-year-old superstar has always been candid about the ups and downs of being in the public eye and the most-followed person on Instagram, even telling Vogue in April that she “really can’t wait for people to forget about me.” With a bunch of new songs on the radio and an insanely popular TV show on Netflix, it doesn’t look like Selena will disappear anytime soon, but it certainly seems like she’s got a great support system to keep her grounded.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Selena-Gomez-Humans-New-York-Photo-2017-Met-Gala-43498578

Share

More Celebrity News: