See Every Sweet Piece of Too Faced’s I Want Kandee Collection (With Swatches!)

Too Faced Cofounder and Chief Creative Officer Jerrod Blandino recently took to Instagram to share one of his enticing “sneaky peeks.” The reveal, a 15-pan eye shadow palette, was a first look at the brand’s new I Want Kandee collaboration in part with influencer Kandee Johnson. But the tantalizing tease was just a small slice of the upcoming collection — and we were one of the first people to get an exclusive look!

Together Too Faced and Kandee designed eight brand-new products that launch on Sept. 3 exclusively at Ulta. The delectable collection features the aforementioned Candy Eyes palette, but the sweetness doesn’t stop there.

Fans of Kandee and Too Faced can also snag the new Candy Black Licorice Eyeliner, Candy Glow Highlighting Stick, Banana Pudding Brightening Face Powder, and not one but, four fresh Melted Matte Liquid Lipsticks — all curated by Kandee.

Hear that? That’s the sound of our makeup bags having a full on sugar rush. And in true Too Faced fashion, each of the products smells good enough to eat (seriously, everything smells like vanilla ice cream).

We got to catch up with the duo at a press event for the launch. There, the pair shared that the collection stemmed from a routine phone call. “Kandee is one of my best friends, and she called me and said that she had wonderful ideas and recipes that could help women get their desired looks without intimidation” Jerrod shared.

As they brainstormed, Kandee revealed that she wanted to deliver a collection of her very own go-to products. “Everything I get asked the most about were the colors I wanted to create,” she said. So the BFFs paired their unique expertise and passion for makeup to curate the new range.

Kandee also revealed that designing user-friendly products for women of all ages and complexions was a huge priority, and it’s reflected in the fun, functional collection. “No matter your skin tone or age, these shouldn’t be intimidating” she said.

Though you’ll have to wait until September to get your Kandee fix, you can still get excited for the new products now. Ahead we’ve broken down the details of the fresh treats so you can get your taste buds makeup bag ready.

