Scott Disick Brings Another Chick On The Kardashian Family Vacay & All Hell Breaks Loose!

You would think after Kim Kardashian‘s MEGA freak out in Dubai, she found a “groupie” hiding in Scott Disick‘s Dubai hotel room, that the lord would know better than to bring a non-Kardashian female on the family’s annual vacation. Right?

Well, he didn’t, as the father-of-three was caught red-handed with another chick, in a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians promo, while on the Kardashian’s Costa Rican vacay.

Oh, Scott.

“Scott brought a girl out here!” Kim yelled as Khloe squealed, “On our family trip?!”

The once reformed playboy is then shown walking up to a table that sits Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kris – and boy do they look ready to pounce (It’s going down!).

Who’s excited to see this explosive family confrontation? Sound off in the comments!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

