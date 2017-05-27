Rita Ora Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Mingling With a Mystery Man in Cannes

Rita Ora knows how to rock a bikini, and that’s exactly what she did during her relaxing day in Antibes, France, on Thursday. The “Your Song” singer took time off from the Cannes Film Festival to soak up some rays by the pool. In addition to showing off her gorgeous figure in a yellow Louis Vuitton two-piece, she was also spotted getting cozy with a tattooed mystery man. The two appeared to be in good spirits as they chatted and took a dip in the water.

14813937

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Rita-Ora-Bikini-Cannes-May-2017-43578957

Share

More Celebrity News: