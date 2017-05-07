Rice Krispies Fans Will Drool Over These Sticky, Sweet Ice Cream Cones!

A post shared by Sam Ushiro (@aww.sam) on May 6, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Yes, Rice Krispies ice cream cones really do exist! We stumbled upon this mouthwatering DIY treat while browsing Instagram, and we’ve been obsessed ever since. Food blogger Sam Ushiro says she came up with easy-to-make Rice Krispies ice cream cones as a last minute party idea. Genius, we know. “Plus, I don’t know if I’ve ever met anyone who didn’t like rice krispie treats, let alone funfetti rice krispies!” she wrote on her Awwsam food blog. We couldn’t agree more.

If you’re wondering what you’ll need to make this sticky, sweet ice cream cone come to life, Ushiro offers a full how-to recipe on her blog, which includes 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal, a bag of marshmallows, and fun rainbow sprinkles. Now you’re prepared to go forth and create the most Instagram-worthy ice cream dessert that will make you the envy of your friends all Summer long.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Rice-Krispies-Ice-Cream-Cones-43509028

