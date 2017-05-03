RHONY’s Ramona Singer on This Year’s Dramatic Berkshires Trip: ‘I Had a Blackout Moment’

Ramona Singer says this year’s trip to the Berkshires was one for the books!

The Real Housewives of New York City star stopped by PEOPLE Now recently to dish on the ladies’ trip to the popular Massachusetts region, revealing that she had one too many drinks during the vacation.

“That house is haunted. Something is wrong with that house,” Singer says. “I got possessed this time. I had a blackout moment.”

She adds: “I was around the company of Bethenny and I was just very uptight and I just drank way too much and you’re gonna see all hell broke loose with me. I don’t even remember what I said and did.”

Footage of the trip showed Singer having the time of her life with the other housewives, and looking pretty friendly with Luann (de Lesseps) D’Agostino — the stars have clashed in the past.

Now, Singer says she feels that she is “in a very good place with Luann.”

“I don’t always believe in her choices,” she tells PEOPLE. “I believe in this stage of my life, with my friends, that, you know what? They are adults. They’re their choices.”

‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer on Her Explosive Fight With Bethenny Frankel: ‘Okay I Admit My Delivery Sucked!’

De Lesseps recently wed Tom D’Agostino Jr. in Palm Beach, Florida — D’Agostino Jr. has denied rumors that he dated Singer and Sonja Morgan. And Singer now says she’s done judging the pair’s relationship.

“I know Luann’s never been happier. I mean, she is glowing non-stop. She gushes over him,” Singer tells PEOPLE. “So, she’s happy and it kind of gives me goosebumps. I mean, I hope I can find someone that makes me that happy.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

