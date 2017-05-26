Re-Create Your ’90s Skating Days With These Cool Flame Nails

You know that bright orange, red, and yellow gradient flame print that was on everything from sneakers to skateboards in the ’90s? It’s back (like everything else from the decade), and we’re pumped to see it incorporated in some seriously cool nail art.

While many polish addicts are choosing to keep the design classic, others are modernizing the design by using matte polish, getting it on blue backgrounds, or painting the design on stiletto-shaped tips. Regardless of whether you attempt to DIY the design with a toothpick or go to a professional to get it done, the results look seriously badass.

Read on to get some hot ideas for your next manicure.

