Randy Rogers Welcomes Daughter Rainey Ryan

Randy Rogers is a daddy again!

The Randy Rogers Band frontman, 38, and his wife Chelsea, 32, welcomed daughter Rainey Ryan Rogers on Monday, May 15, at 4:23 p.m., the country musician’s rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born in Austin, Texas, the baby girl measured 20½ inches long and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz.

“Little girl is healthy, and Mom and Dad are both so happy,” Rogers tells PEOPLE, sharing a sweet photo of his newborn daughter. “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Little Rainey rounds out the family alongside big sisters River, 3½, and Isabel, 7.

Rogers’ band is currently on tour through the summer, playing shows throughout the U.S., including festivals. A new single from the six-member group is expected to be released sometime over the next few weeks.

Following up from their 2016 album Nothing Shines Like Neon, the “Neon Blues” crooners will head back to the studio this fall to record new music alongside producer Dave Cobb.

