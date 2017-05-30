Rachel Lindsay Tells One Contestant To ‘Get The F**k’ Out After Finding Out He Has A Girlfriend

Rachel Lindsay is not here to be played — and don’t you forget it! This week’s episode of The Bachelorette was one for the record books as one contestant’s current girlfriend showed up during a group date, another guy revealed that he lived with the ex-girlfriend of another contestant, and Rachel opened up, for the first time since her split from Nick Viall, to one of the guys (this week was just a rollercoaster of emotions).

While the entire episode seemed like one big shocker, we managed to break down the 10 most shocking moments (and trust us, these were just the tip of the iceberg!).

1. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis joined Rachel’s first group date, but Ashton revealed that he didn’t think that Rachel’s husband was among the eight guys he met! #Yikes

2. Whaboom (a.k.a Lucas) won the group date and Rachel actually seemed kind of into him. (Shocker!)

3. Blake lives with Whaboom’s ex-girlfriend! During his one on one time with Rachel, the drummer admitted that he knew Whaboom from “a previous encounter,” before dropping the bomb that his current roommate is actually Whaboom’s ex!

4. Peter was the lucky guy to win Rachel’s one on one date, but it actually turned into the season’s first two-on-one date! However, it wasn’t another man in the house joining the two, it was just Rachel’s dog, Copper, who went along for their doggy friendly date to Palm Springs.

5. Rachel said she got butterflies with Peter! (They had a lot in common, and their first kiss was pretty romantic)

6. Kareem Abdul Jabar joined Rachel and the guys for her second group date! Need we say more? #Epic

7. DeMario‘s girlfriend crashed the group date! (Yes, girlfriend, not ex!) She said DeMario never broke up with her before going on the show; she didn’t hear from him for three days before seeing him on After The Final Rose, and that’s when she realized he was playing her and Rachel.

8. Rachel told DeMario to “get the f**k out” after seeing texts from his girlfriend confirming that the two were in a relationship right before he went on the show. She also said she’s not here to be played or be made a fool of! (Preach!)

9. Bryan gave Rachel a full on body message during the cocktail party. (Talk about chemistry, these two just can’t keep their hands off each other)

10. Cheater DeMario showed up at the Bachelorette mansion, unannounced, looking for Rachel in the middle of the cocktail party! However, before he could talk to her, the episode ended with ‘To Be Continued.” (But, of course)

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

