Question: Why the Hell Wasn’t Sarah Jessica Parker at the Met Gala?

A lot of fashion-forward celebrities showed up to the Met Gala in NYC on Monday night, but one very important figure was missing from the fun: Sarah Jessica Parker. This is a huge deal. We’ve grown accustomed to seeing SJP at the big event every year, because let’s be real: she is New York City fashion. There isn’t an art exhibit, Broadway play opening, or ballet fundraiser where she doesn’t at least pop up inside, so we — and many other Met Gala followers — are pretty bummed that she didn’t attend.

Why wasn’t she there? Is she sick? Tired? Busy filming Sex and the City 3? Is it because that woman tried to come for her Hamilton-inspired look last year?! The only clue we have so far about her whereabouts is a cryptic Instagram video she shared on Monday morning while making coffee, and it’s not much to go on. And before you ask, YES, we also checked her BFF Andy Cohen’s Twitter feed, and there was nothing there either. Scroll through them now while we wait for some sort of explanation from the woman herself.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Why-Wasnt-Sarah-Jessica-Parker-2017-Met-Gala-43491516

