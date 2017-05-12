Queen Letizia Is Wearing a Waistcoat and Now We Suddenly Want One Too

Queen Letizia is here to teach us lesson number a million on how to create an unexpected outfit. The Spanish royal stepped out wearing a beige skirt and matching waistcoat over a silk white blouse, putting together a look we honestly would have never thought of ourselves.

If your wardrobe is full of work-ready pencil skirts and sheath dresses for the office and you’re not looking to Letizia to inspire ways to mix it up, start now. This Hugo Boss vest featuring a double-breasted cut and a side tie isn’t the first office-appropriate outfit we want to steal from the royal. She never fails to wear fun but still professional looks at official events, including floral prints and even off-the-shoulder tops. Keep reading to see more photos of her recent look and find a few waistcoats to add to your closet.

