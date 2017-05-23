Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott Strip Down and Pose in a Bathtub for Charity

Drew and Jonathan Scott are showing some skin for a good cause.

The Property Brothers stars, 39, took part in a sexy photo shoot for photographer TJ Scott’s (no relation to Drew and Jonathan) new book, In the Tub 2. Sales of the artsy volume, which is currently seeking donations on crowdfunding site Indie GoGo, will support breast cancer research and the charity F*ck Cancer.

Drew, who appears shirtless and emerging from the shadows in a tub full of smoking dry ice, shared his photo on Instagram accompanied by the “see no evil” embarrassed monkey emoji. “It’s finally here. Check out #InTheTub Vol 2 featuring Jonathan and me plus a lot of other names you might recognize,” he writes.

Jonathan, who technically is not in the nude but may as well be, dons a soaked dress shirt and loosened tie in his bathtub portrait, “Honored to be featured in @tjscottpictures’ new photo book,” he writes on his Instagram.

The 160 actors, musicians, TV personalities and models featured in the book all donated their time, according to the fundraising page. The photographer, who lost his mother to breast cancer, financed the project “entirely out of my own pocket” and will use donations to cover the cost of production. All profits from book sales will go to charity.

As of Tuesday afternoon, In the Tub has raised $12,622, 32 percent of a “flexible” $40,000 goal.

If you fancy having scantily clad Jonathan and Drew forever on your coffee table, an $85 donation will get you a hard copy of the book ($20 earns a digital-only version) when it comes out in time for Breast Cancer Awareness month this October.

