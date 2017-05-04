Pregnant Beyoncé Gives Closer Look at Her $7,560 Courtside Date Night Ensemble

The Los Angeles Clippers may no longer be 2017 NBA playoff contenders, but what will always live on is what Beyoncé wore courtside to the team’s final game.

Pregnant Bey and husband Jay Z enjoyed an afternoon outing Sunday at the Staples Center and all eyes were on the singer’s standout Gucci ensemble. On Wednesday, the mother-to-be blessed the Bey Hive with a closer look at her date night outfit in an Instagram slideshow.

Set to The Commodores’ 1977 hit “Brick House,” the video not only showed her baby bump but also the intricate metallic thread embroidery and floral garland appliqué of her $5,450 Marseille wool mohair evening jacket from the Italian brand’s Spring/Summer ’17 menswear collection.

Beyoncé accessorized her genderless jacket, black pants and matching top with $1,790 “Modern Future” brocade drawstring backpack also from Gucci’s Magic Lanterns range. And because the songstress can pull off wearing shades inside, she covered her eyes with semi-rimless sunglasses in leopard acetate and gold metal by Gentle Monster, which retail for $320.

Those three designer pieces alone total a whopping $7,560.

Meanwhile, Jay Z wore a $275 Neil Barrett t-shirt and Nike sneakers to the game.

Gucci has become a favorite among Beyoncé’s maternity looks. At the Feb. 19 NBA All-Star game in New Orleans, Louisiana, Blue Ivy’s mom wore a $21,945 floral-printed silk kimono from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection which featured black Persian lamb and purple mink fur, embroidered toggles, and patch details. To accessorize, she kept herself cool with a $450 Gucci-branded paper fan. Everyone was applauding Bey’s robe, even John Mayer.

