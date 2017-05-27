Pregnant Beyoncé Channels Michael Jackson in $4,950 Rhinestone Jacket at Jessica Alba’s Birthday Party

Beyoncé is a “Smooth Criminal” (and one glamorous twin mother-to-be)!

The pregnant songstress, 35, shared another one of her signature maternity photo shoots on her website and Instagram Friday, and this time she broke down her Prince and Michael Jackson-themed costume from Jessica Alba‘s 36th birthday on Apr. 28.

“Flashback to an MJ+Prince party, crystals and ruffles, and a screw mix by Derek Dixie,” Beyoncé, who rarely captions her social media posts, wrote along with a series of slideshows and images.

In one video — that featured background music of Jackson’s 1979 hit “Rock With You” — the mother of one displayed her $4,950 Any Old Iron rhinestone jacket, which was specially named after her.

She also wore a ruffled LBD and modeled two different booties.

And to (literally) top off her outfit, Bey brought back the custom Gladys Tamez Millinery hat, one of her favorite wide brim black accessories she wore earlier this month for her Lemonade-inspired look.

In late April, Alba hosted many of her celebrity friends at Los Angeles hotspot The Peppermint Club. Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland arrived together and gave the birthday girl a huge hug, a source previously shared with PEOPLE.

Also in attendance were Cash Warren, Shay Mitchell, Nicole Richie and husband Benji Madden and Jaime King.

Last week, Bey celebrated her upcoming bundles of joy with friends and family at her and husband Jay Z‘s “Carter push party” in L.A.

Mom Tina Knowles Lawson shared fun photos and videos from the event, showing guests like Serena Williams (who is also pregnant), La La Anthony and Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child bandmates Rowland and Michelle Williams wearing brightly patterned African-inspired outfits in an orange room with caterers working hard behind them.

As they wait for the babies to be born, Beyoncé and Jay Z, 47, have remained busy — overseeing renovations of their Holmby Hills rental home and have hired decorators for the twins’ nurseries.

“They plan on raising their twins in Los Angeles,” a source told PEOPLE about the previously Manhattan-based pair. “It’s their home base now, and this is where Blue goes to preschool. They’re all very happy in L.A.”

