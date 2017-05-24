Police Arrest Four in Manchester Bombing and Say the Attack was Part of Terror ‘Network’

Police in Manchester, England, believe the man who detonated a deadly explosive outside an Ariana Grande concert on Monday was part of a larger terrorist network.

While 22-year-old Salman Abedi is the suspected bomber, authorities believe that he did not act alone. In a news conference, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said that four other people had been arrested in connection with the attack at Manchester Arena.

“It is very clear that it’s a network we’re investigating,” he told reporters. “We are carrying out extensive searches of premises across Manchester.”

Three of the four arrests were made on the south side of Manchester, the area where Abedi lived, according to authorities. Hopkins declined to identify the four people in custody. (Abedi died in the arena explosion.

Hopkins said investigators are conducting multiple raids, including at least one where a controlled explosion was used to help gain access.

“Officers are currently at the scene,” Hopkins said, “but in order to do this safely, we briefly had to close a nearby mainline railway, which has now been reopened. Those extensive searches will now continue.”

Hopkins warned that people in the area will see heightened police presence.

“People will have seen a significant increase in the number of armed officers in Greater Manchester,” he said. “With the threat level being increased to critical, you will be aware that military are supporting policing across the country. We were able to receive additional armed policing support.”

Upcoming Manchester events are expected to proceed as planned, however.

“We are using to help in our efforts to enable the Manchester Games and Manchester 10k to go ahead,” Hopkins said. “We are working with event organizers and Manchester City Council to review and enhance our safety and security.”

Hopkins said that one of the casualties of Monday’s bombing — which killed 22 and injured more than 100 — was a police officer, but he did not identify the victim, citing the family’s wishes.

Among the dead are children, teenagers and parents.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Abedi’s father said he did not believe his son was involved in the attack.

“We don’t believe in killing innocents,” he told the AP. “This is not us.”

