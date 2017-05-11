Pepsi’s Spicy New Soda Features a Flavor You’d Never Expect

Pepsi fans, get ready for a new flavor you’ve never experienced before: Pepsi Fire! The soda has cinnamon flavors and is available in stores starting on May 22. Pepsi describes the soda as a “cola with an unconventional cinnamon-flavored twist,” and the new packaging features flames to reflect the fiery flavor.

The soda sounds refreshing on its own, but it gets better: you’ll also be able to order a Slurpee version of Pepsi Fire at participating 7-Eleven stores May through June.

Pepsi is launching a campaign in conjunction with the new drink called “Get It While It’s Hot.” The campaign includes a Snapchat promotion where fans who find specially marked packs of Pepsi Fire, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, and Wild Cherry Pepsi can “Snap-Unlock-Win” in-app experiences like unique geofilters, lenses, and a Pepsi mobile game, as well as be entered for the chance to win prizes. We’re not sure if the new flavor will have as strong a cinnamon taste as a Hot Tamale or Big Red Gum, but we can’t wait to find out!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Pepsi-Fire-43526414

