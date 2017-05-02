Nobody on Planet Earth Is Worthy of Rihanna at the Met Gala
Did you think Rihanna wasn’t going to totally outdo everyone at the Met Gala? Do you even remember the gorgeous yellow monstrosity she wore in 2015?! The fashion icon and Bates Motel star hit the red carpet on Monday night in a colorful architectural dress that will have piñatas everywhere shaking in their papier maché boots. Of the many, many daring ensembles at the couture event, Rihanna’s was far and away the best suited for the night’s theme, Comme des Garcons designer Rei Kawakubo. Although the look didn’t include a diamond bodysuit, it’s the perfect outfit to scam a rich man out of millions, if you ask me.
43481368
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Rihanna-2017-Met-Gala-43490105