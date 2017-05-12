Nikki Bella FLIPS Out At Brie Over SummerSlam Fiasco

The superstars of the WWE take New York by storm during SummerSlam week!

Nikki Bella has come to realize that she is not able to make the comeback of her dreams and SummerSlam gets a curve ball thrown at it when Eva gets suspended days before the event.

Eva is devastated and the girls (along with the rest of the world) are shocked because this is all very out of character for Eva to have an issue like this.

The girls competing in the SummerSlam match have no idea who’s going to be their tag team partner or who they might be competing against since Eva is out.

Brie is still trying to get pregnant, and she wants to see her sister Nikki happy! So she asks Daniel Bryan to please put in a good word for her with the powers that be to help Nikki make the ultimate comeback and compete in SummerSlam.

Once Nikki finds this out, she flips on Brie, because she feels that the world already comes down on her enough for her relationship with John Cena, and Nikki adds that people have assumed she “gets everything because of John” and doesn’t want to add fuel to the fire. Nikki doesn’t want Brie to pull any strings as she wants to accomplish success on her own.

But the good news is, Nikki gets a chance to show what she can do at SummerSlam! And it is the start of an amazing comeback. The crowd goes crazy for her during her return and she even picks up the win for her team at SummerSlam! Nikki is on cloud nine!

We also see Miz do something amazing for Maryse, who had a terrible experience years ago at her prom. So Miz does everything in his power to make it up to her in NYC at a prom he re-enacts for her! Somehow a dance off between Lana and Naomi erupts and Mr. Belding is involved as a judge! I even go as far to say that Big Show reminds me of Screech! It’s true! LOL.

But the episode wraps up with the best news: Brie and Bryan are having a baby! A new journey begins for them as parents.

