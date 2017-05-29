Nicole Scherzinger’s Celebrity Singing Impressions Will Leave You Flabbergasted
Nicole Scherzinger may be a great singer, but little did you know she’s also amazing at celebrity impressions. On Tuesday, Nicole dropped by The Real to promote the upcoming Dirty Dancing remake and ended up wowing the audience with her secret talent. In addition to taking on Shakira and Alanis Morissette, Nicole even sang “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” as Britney Spears. Christina Aguilera better watch out, because Nicole is coming for her crown.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Nicole-Scherzinger-Celebrity-Impressions-Real-2017-43573456