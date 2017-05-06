Nick Viall Found Romance on The Bachelor and ‘Bromance’ on DWTS

Nick Viall has been eliminated from a reality show or two in the past. But unlike his previous times up at bat on The Bachelorette, the 36-year-old reality star left Dancing with the Stars with a prize — his very own “bromance.”

Viall, who found love with Vanessa Grimaldi on last season of The Bachelor, had a night out with his fiancée on Friday — attending the Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel alongside his DWTS cast.

Dancers Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Britt Stewart, Artur Adamski, and engaged couple (and new parents) Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd were all there. Dressed in their evening-wear best, they posed for photos with Viall and Grimaldi — sharing shots on their Instagram accounts.

It appeared Viall had formed strong friendships with the cast — though his bond with Bersten and Chmerkovskiy goes a little deeper. In a separate Instagram gallery on Viall’s account, the three posed together.

He captioned the shot, “Bromance.”

Grimaldi didn’t appear to be jealous — sharing a shot of herself, Burgess and Murgatroyd chowing down on burgers.

“A red head, a brunette and a blonde walk into a bar…” she wrote on the photo’s caption.

Though Viall was clearly disappointed to be eliminated from the hit ABC reality dancing competition series, he told co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews that his experience on the show (and with his pro partner Murgatroyd) was, “One of the best of my life. It’s been incredible.”

A day after his dancing journey came to an end, Viall shared a sweet and intimate photo of himself and Grimaldi smiling and lounging on their bed.

“May not have dancing anymore .. but I still have this one,” he captioned the selfie, and added the hashtags, “#tuesday #dayafter.”

Since the couple got engaged, Grimaldi, has been supporting her fiancé during his stint on DWTS — and even participated in his week four “Most Memorable Year” rumba!

“I was fighting my feelings for Vanessa for such a long time because there were other women involved,” Viall admitted to PEOPLE about choosing Grimaldi. “However, once I was able and free to make my choice, I felt like my heart knew for a while.”

