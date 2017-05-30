Neil Patrick Harris Gushes over His ‘Glorious’ Husband David Burtka in Love-Filled Birthday Post

Neil Patrick Harris shared a sweet post in honor of his husband’s birthday on Monday.

To celebrate actor and chef David Burtka turning 42 on May 29, Harris posted an adorable family photo to Instagram.

“Happy Birthday, David. You’re the most glorious husband/father/person I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing,” 43-year-old Harris wrote on the photo and video-sharing app.

“My love and appreciation for you is immeasurable,” the How I Met Your Mother actor continued. “May this be your best year yet! xoxo @dbelicious.”

The adorable photo captured Burtka gazing down at his candlelit birthday cake as the couple’s two children — fraternal twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, 6 — sat beside their daddy, waiting for him to make a wish.

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Ashley Rosenbaum Opens Up About Her Sibling Rivalry Fears

Last month, both Harris and Burtka celebrated their love for one another with an anniversary post.

“Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned,” Harris, captioned a smiling image of his husband and their son, Gideon.“The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You’re the best.”

After 10 years and two kids together, the couple tied the knot on Sept. 8, 2014 in Italy in what Harris’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE was “an intimate ceremony surrounded by their close friends and family.”

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/neil-patrick-harris-glorious-husband-david-burtka-birthday-post/

Share

More Celebrity News: