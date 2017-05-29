Nearly 100 8th Graders Refuse to Take a Photo with Paul Ryan: ‘He Puts His Party Before His Country’

Nearly 100 New Jersey eighth graders refused to pose for a group photo with House Speaker Paul Ryan during a recent class field trip to Washington, D.C.

According to Mashable, about half of the eighth grade class at South Orange Middle School chose to sit in a parking lot rather than join their peers for the photo-op with the top Republican on Friday.

“I think that taking the picture represents that you agree with the same political views and I don’t agree with his political views so I chose not to be in it,” eighth grader Wendy Weeks told local New Jersey newspaper The Village Green.

“I can’t take a picture with someone who supports a budget that would destroy public education and would leave 23 million people without healthcare,” added student Matthew Malespina, who described Ryan as “a man who puts his party before his country.”

Other students were willing to set aside their political differences with Ryan to take advantage of a rare opportunity.

WATCH THIS: People at the White House: The Final Interview with The Obamas

“I thought it would be interesting to see one of the nation’s lawmakers in person even if I strongly disagree with many of his views,” said student Alex Klint.

Ryan posted the photo on his Instagram page on Friday, captioning it: “Got that #FridayFeeling.”

Via: http://people.com/politics/8th-graders-refuse-photo-paul-ryan/

Share

More Celebrity News: