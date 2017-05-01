Naturally, Beyoncé Ordering Food at a Restaurant Has Become a Meme

Beyoncé shared a handful of snaps from a recent night out with Jay Z and DJ Khaled, including one of her growing baby bump in a stunning red dress, close-ups of her accessories and beauty look, and a shot of her ordering from a restaurant menu. The last photo caught the attention of fans on social media, and the “Sorry” singer quickly and naturally turned into (another) amazing meme — but really, haven’t we all ordered vegan ice water? It’s not that weird. See the best reactions to Beyoncé’s fine dining experience.

