Natalie Portman Looks Beautiful in a Bikini 3 Months After Giving Birth

Natalie Portman is getting in some chill time ahead of the Cannes Film Festival fun. The Jackie star was spotted taking a dip in the pool at Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in Antibes, France, after enjoying breakfast with husband Benjamin Millepied; Natalie was all smiles in her black bikini while swimming (with goggles!) and later toweling off. Natalie and Benjamin welcomed their second child, daughter Amalia, in February. Natalie skipped the Independent Spirit Awards and Oscars that month, citing her pregnancy as the reason, but it turned out that she had already given birth to the little one nearly a week prior.

On Monday, Natalie is set to host a swanky pre-Cannes dinner for Dior at Christian Dior’s Chateau de La Colle Noire castle in Grasse. When the festival kicks off on Wednesday, we’ll hopefully get to see her and Benjamin on the red carpet together, too. Keep reading to see photos from Natalie’s sunny pool day in the South of France.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Natalie-Portman-Wearing-Black-Bikini-Cannes-May-2017-43536770

