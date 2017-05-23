Miley Cyrus Sends Love to Ariana Grande and Victims of Manchester Arena Attack

Miley Cyrus is sending her love to friend Ariana Grande after a horrific explosion left 19 people dead following her concert in the U.K. on Monday night.

“ishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now…” Cyrus, 24, wrote on Instagram. “ove love love you… so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone effected by this horrific attack!”

“ll I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way!” Cyrus continued. “This MUST end! No more war… no more innocent lives taken… L-O-V-E.”

A reported 59 people were injured during the explosion at Manchester Arena in the U.K. after Grande, 23, finished her concert.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande took to Twitter just hours after the attack, writing, “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”

Musicians and celebrities from around the world expressed their condolences to Grande and the concertgoers inside Manchester Arena.

“My prayers go out to ppl of Manchester… Had special times there from youth & beyond,” Cher tweeted.

“Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande’s show,” Katy Perry wrote on Twitter.

US law enforcement official briefed on Manchester attack told that authorities believe they have identified suicide bomber: @NBCNews, @NBCLA https://t.co/LcexJLjTsf — Adrian Arambulo (@AdrianNBCLA) May 23, 2017

“Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators,” Demi Lovato tweeted.

Law enforcement officials in the U.K. suspect the bombing was the work of a suicide bomber, according to various reports.

According to NBC News, U.S. officials were briefed by authorities in the U.K. that forensic evidence and a body had been identified at the site of the bombing.

