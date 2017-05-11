Michelle Kwan Says She Learned Her Husband Filed for Divorce Through Twitter

Figure skater Michelle Kwan was blindsided by her husband Clay Pell‘s divorce filing, she claims in court documents.

In the complaint – originally obtained by the Providence Journal and provided to PEOPLE – Kwan claims that she and Pell had planned on resolving their “differences” through a settlement conference ahead of the latter’s March filing in California.

“The defendant, without warning or advance notice to Plaintiff or to her counsel, filed a Complaint for Divorce in the State of California on March 27, 2017,” say the documents, which were filed in Rhode Island on March 30. “Plaintiff initially learned that the Defendant had filed for divorce in California by means of a ‘Tweet’ on March 29, 2017 and shortly thereafter from the online copy of an article published in the New York Daily News.”

It’s unclear which tweet is referenced in the complaint.

Kwan – like Pell – cited irreconcilable differences in the split, and seeks to have the California case dismissed, and, instead, heard in Rhode Island, where she was a resident for over a year before the divorce.

Further, Kwan asked the court to order Pell to remove his belongings – including an air mattress – from a home they were jointly remodeling in Newport, Rhode Island.

Kwan’s lawyer and Pell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kwan and Pell – a former U.S. Coast Guard member, White House staffer and one-time candidate for governor of Rhode Island – wed in January 2013 in Providence, after meeting in 2011.

In a March statement to PEOPLE, Pell said, “It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end. This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction.”

“I want to thank friends and family who have given wisdom and support, and I ask for privacy during this challenging time.”

