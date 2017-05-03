Melania Trump’s Personal Twitter Account ‘Liked’ a Tweet Suggesting She Is No Fan of Her Husband

Melania Trump‘s verified personal Twitter account has only favorited two tweets and the most recent (and now-deleted) one suggests she doesn’t like her husband, President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday evening, the first lady “liked” writer Andy Ostroy’s tweet and viral GIF of her dramatic change in facial expressions at the inauguration when she smiled, then scowled, after the president glanced in her direction. In his anti-Trump tweet, Ostroy joked: “Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump‘s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump.”

A White House spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The @MELANIATRUMP account, which has been registered since January 2010, is separate from the official @FLOTUS account that the first lady and her staff have been using since the president was sworn in.

The only other tweet she has favorited was from 2012 when she said, “Hello Twitter!”

Hello Twitter! — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 23, 2012

It is very possible that this was an accident or the result of a hack, but Twitter had an absolute field day with the mishap nonetheless.

I just clicked on Melania Trump’s ‘likes’ and now I’m officially dead. pic.twitter.com/HN2Tb6dNH6 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) May 3, 2017

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/YnduA0eWyM — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 3, 2017

.@MELANIATRUMP And just like that it’s gone but we got the receipts pic.twitter.com/PAt9wbuw1b — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 3, 2017

Something Melania and I have in common is that we both like this tweet pic.twitter.com/GukM2c1oir — Greg Bennett (@GreggyBennett) May 3, 2017

I suspect this isn’t a real account for @flotus… pic.twitter.com/ziWXhlHruV — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 3, 2017

Soon after, Ostroy received a notification that Melania’s account liked the tweet.

Via: http://people.com/politics/melania-trump-twitter/

