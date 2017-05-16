Melania Trump’s Pants Have a Small, but Important Detail You Shouldn’t Miss

Melania Trump likely has a number of dresses to choose from for special occasions. She made the decision, however, to opt for something less feminine-inspired for an event celebrating military mothers on National Military Spouse Appreciation Day. Instead, Melania hosted the gathering alongside President Donald Trump wearing a Dolce & Gabbana white button-down and Ralph Lauren Collection pants. The outfit exuded the classic all-American style, and she’s worn both designers multiple times since becoming first lady.

There was another outfit detail that didn’t go unnoticed. Her black trousers flared out at the bottom while sailor-inspired buttons on the pockets gave a small nod to the servicemen and women in attendance. Though we don’t often see Melania in pants, this specific pair spoke to the day’s events. Scroll on to see her outfit in full, then shop similar trouser selections below.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Melania-Trump-Wears-Ralph-Lauren-Collection-Pants-43535683

