Melania Trump Will Accompany Her Embattled Husband on High-Stakes Foreign Trip

As a Justice Department special prosecutor began work investigating her husband, First Lady Melania Trump announced Thursday afternoon that she would accompany him on a high-stakes foreign trip departing the next day.

They first couple will make five stops on the eight-day tour — to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome, Brussels and Sicily.

“I am very excited for the upcoming trip,” the first lady said in a statement. “This will not just be an opportunity to support my husband as he works on important matters of national security and foreign relations, it will also be my honor to visit and speak with women and children from different countries, with different perspectives.”

The news comes one day after the Justice Department appointed former FBI director Robert S. Mueller III as special counsel to oversee the investigation into ties between President Trump’s campaign and Russia.

