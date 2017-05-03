Meet Hilary Duff’s New Dog — and Help Her Decide on a Name!

Hilary Duff has a new pooch in her life, and she’s named it Momo. Or Bean. She hasn’t decided

The Younger star posted photos of her new pup Tuesday on Instagram, first announcing she named her rescue Momo, but then asking fans for help in naming her adorable addition. The names in question: Bean and Momo.

The actress has long been a dog lover and has had her share of heartbreak in the past. In 2013, she announced the death of her dog, Lola. In 2016, she lost her French bulldog, Beau.

Not wanting to live a life without a best friend for herself and her son Luca, Duff adopted a new French bulldog, Peaches, in March 2016. She also has a Bernese Mountain dog by the name of Dubois.

Via: http://people.com/pets/hilary-duff-adopts-new-dog/

Share

More Celebrity News: