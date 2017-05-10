Lowriders Star Theo Rossi Expecting Second Child

Theo Rossi is going to be a dad again!

The actor, 41, and wife Meghan McDermott walked the red carpet at Tuesday’s Los Angeles special screening of his new movie Lowriders, where McDermott debuted her baby bump.

The couple, who married in 2014, are already parents to son Kane Alexander, who turns 2 next month.

“I’m excited for my son. I’m excited for my wife. I’m excited for my family. I’m excited for me,” Rossi, who is best known for his roles in Luke Cage and Sons of Anarchy, told PEOPLE at the premiere. “I mean, there’s nothing bigger and better in life. It took me a long time to realize that, but you know at the end of the day it’s family first. None of this exists without it.”

Rossi and McDermott say they do not know the sex of the baby yet and intend to keep it a surprise.

McDermott says their son Kane has taken a liking to her pregnant belly. “He understands baby as much as he can. He just sees my belly. He kisses my belly. He says goodnight to the baby,” McDermott says. “I’ve been showing him little baby videos. It’s cute. He just likes to kiss my belly, which I think is adorable.”

In Lowriders, Rossi plays Ghost, a young man recently released from prison after getting caught up in the lowrider car culture of his hometown. It’s up to Ghost to reconnect with his family, starting with his mother, played by Eva Longoria.

Rossi recently gushed to People Now about how his son is approaching a very big milestone: becoming toilet trained. But the road to it has been challenging — and hilarious.

“He’s in the middle of potty training, so every time I walk in the house, he’s running around with a T-shirt, socks and sneakers on — no diaper, no drawers, running around, just peeing everywhere,” the proud dad shared.

“I change a lot of diapers, and he’s definitely caught me a few times, peeing straight up in the air,” the star added. “So I’ve gotten hit with a few of those. Keeps me on my toes.”

Lowriders — which also stars Demian Bichir, Gabriel Chavarria and Melissa Benoist — arrives in theaters on Friday.

