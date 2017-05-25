Louisiana Man Accused of Attacking Ex Was Allegedly Living in Her Attic to Stalk Her: Police

Police in Louisiana have arrested a 21-year-old man on stalking, domestic abuse and theft charges after allegedly discovering he had been secretly living in the attic of his ex-girlfriend’s home, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, Sheriff’s Office alleges that on May 3, Taylor Broussard forced his way into his ex’s house in Larose, Louisiana, and started hitting her with his fists and threatening her with a knife.

The attack unfolded in front of an unidentified juvenile, who reportedly tried to shield the woman, authorities allege. They said she escaped the attack, fled to a neighbor’s home and called 911, Broussard was not at the scene by the time deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office alleges he fled in his ex’s SUV after stealing her cellphone and purse

Inside the home, they found that he had allegedly slashed the woman’s bedsheets, cut open her mattress and damaged several other personal items.

In her attic they found bedding, water bottles, food and bottles full of urine, leading investigators to suspect Broussard had been living there surreptitiously in order to stalk the woman.

Nine warrants were issued for Broussard’s arrest earlier this month, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday on two counts of stalking and one each for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft, home invasion, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and simple criminal damage to property.

State police located the stolen SUV in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and found Broussard not long after, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is held on an unspecified amount of bail and has yet to appear in court to plea to his charges. It was unclear Thursday if he has legal counsel who could comment on his behalf.

Via: http://people.com/crime/louisiana-man-living-ex-girlfriend-attic-stalk-her/

