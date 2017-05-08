Let Milo Ventimiglia Fill the This Is Us-Shaped Hole in Your Heart

This Is Us may be on a hiatus, but the cast’s bond is as strong as ever. On Sunday, a few of the stars reunited for the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The Pearson family patriarch, Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), posed for a few photos on the red carpet, while his onscreen son Lonnie Chavis (who plays young Randall) made our hearts melt with his warm smile. Chrissy Metz (Kate) even participated in host Adam DeVine’s Beauty and the Beast-themed opening number. Not to mention Milo and Lonnie’s cute moment on stage when they took home the best tearjerker moment. Gosh, we love this cast.

