Leonardo DiCaprio Makes First Appearance Since Nina Agdal Split at Cannes Charity Gala

Leonardo DiCaprio is single and ready to mingle at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscar winner, 42, was photographed at Diesel’s Child at Heart collection — a collaboration with Fashion for Relief charity to raise money for Save the Children — and it marked his first public outing since splitting with model Nina Agdal after a yearlong relationship.

“He goes to Cannes every year,” a source close to DiCaprio tells PEOPLE. “He’s been a longtime supporter of the festival.”

The actor has been a steady presence at the festival over the years, having previously opened The Great Gatsby there in 2013 and attended numerous charity galas, including one in 2015 where he outbid Paris Hilton on a Chanel purse.

Donning his signature flat cap and a button-up shirt with a jacket, DiCaprio took his seat before the likes of Heidi Klum, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner hit the runway.

The actor is no stranger to the festival, both for the films and the party circuit.

In 2011, he attended the festival a week after ending his five-year relationship with model Bar Refaeli. There, DiCaprio was spotted catching up with Blake Lively on a yacht on the French Riviera, and the two were later seen hanging out in Italy once the festival was over.

Three years later, the actor attended the festival with model Toni Garnn, and the two were photographed kissing at the amfAR Cinema Against Aids Gala.

In 2016, DiCaprio’s Cannes trip came just weeks after he was seen getting cozy with model Roxy Horner in New York City. At Cannes, he was later spotted hitting the dance floor with Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler at the Gotha Club. His romance with Agdal started shortly after.

DiCaprio and Agdal had dated for a year after first being spotted at a New York City club in May 2016. Following their split, a source close to the actor told PEOPLE that DiCaprio just wasn’t ready to take the next step.

“Leo thought Nina was a super cool girl,” said the source. “It almost seemed different this time because he was way more affectionate and public with her than he normally is, but his friends knew it wouldn’t last.”

The source added, “He’s not ready to settle down and just isn’t in the mindset to get married or have kids.”

But that doesn’t mean the actor will never tie the knot. “It will happen one day, but it will really take someone special to make him go the distance,” added the source. “He loves all the attention he gets from women.”

