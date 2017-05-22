Kris Jenner Offers To Carry Kim’s Next Baby: 10 Most Shocking Moments From This Week’s ‘KUWTK’

This week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s took the cake for the MOST shocking moments (seriously, if this wasn’t a set ‘10 Most Shocking Moments‘ article there would have been A LOT more)! There was talk about selling Kardashian eggs, Kardashians becoming royals, imaginary friend Kardashians, Kardashians carrying other Kardashian’s babies, and all of that was just the tip of the iceberg! So, without further ado, here are this week’s most shocking KUWTK moments (prepare yourself!):

1. Scott wants P to go to the Olympics! In one of the cutest shocking moments from this week’s episode, Scott took his daughter, Penelope, to an ice-skating lesson and said he’s not going to tolerate P not being in the Olympics. He also joked that Caitlyn wouldn’t be the only Olympian in the family once P started her ice skating career.

2. A royal family want’s Kris Jenner’s eggs! Kris received a legal letter in the mail that stated the royal’s request to purchase her eggs, and she actually wasn’t opposed to the idea. She even went to the doctor to see if she would be able to make a viable egg but her doc said she wouldn’t be able to because of her age.

3. *Gross Alert! Kim slept with North’s pee on her because she didn’t want to ruin her spray tan. While North was sleeping with her mom she had an accident and actually ended up peeing all over Kim. However, because beauty comes first, Kim decided to not wash off North’s pee t because she had just gotten a spray tan and didn’t want to mess it up.

4. Blac Chyna and Rob are seeing a relationship coach. Rob said he wouldn’t just give up on his relationship because he wants a family.

5. Rob started seeing a life coach on his own. After years of the family trying to get Rob to see a therapist/ get some help, Rob finally said he would meet with Kris’ life coach friend.

6. The Kardashians broke down! Well, not in the way you might have thought – Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney’s old school Cadillac (that they were renting) broke down on one of the busiest streets in Palm Springs while on their Kardashian sister road trip.

7. Rob has an imaginary friend that he lends to Khloe! (Yeah, you read that right) While Khloe and her sisters were in Palm Springs, Khloe felt like Kim and Kourt were ignoring her, so she hung out with Rob’s imaginary friend Cornelius instead. (She literally had full on conversations with him in a furniture store)

8. Rob said if he didn’t have Dream he wouldn’t be in a relationship with Chyna. He also admitted that he’s been trying to save his relationship with Chyna but it’ was becoming too much.

9. Kim dated Nick Lachey! In a game of heads up, Kourtney revealed that Kim went on a movie date with the 98 Degrees pop star.

10. Kim asked if Kris could carry her child. While Kris was on her egg hunt, Kris found out she could carry a baby and said she would be open to carrying Kim’s child if Kim wanted her to and if it was 100% safe. However, Kim didn’t seem like she would be taking her up on her offer.

