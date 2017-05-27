Kourtney Kardashian Says ‘Au Revoir’ to Cannes After Busy Week Flaunting New Fling

Kourtney Kardashian said goodbye to Cannes on Saturday after a busy week spending time with model Younes Bendjima — including tanning and water sports.

The 38-year-old captioned her Instagram photo, which showed her perched on a boat gazing at her phone, “au revoir,” which is French for “goodbye.”

A source told PEOPLE on Monday that Kardashian is enjoying her fling with Bendijma, who she hit a nightclub with on Wednesday in Cannes.

“Kourtney is having fun and he makes her happy,” the source said. “After all the drama with Scott, Younes is a great distraction. Scott is an absolute mess. Kourtney is aware, but seems less bothered by it.”

While she isn’t lacking companionship, Kardashian has reportedly not been on board with ex Scott Disick‘s recent poolside PDA session with Bella Thorne, also in Cannes.

After jetting out of Los Angeles together, Disick, 34, and Thorne, 19, were spotted getting close and cuddly on Wednesday as they lounged in swimwear on sun beds at a luxury private villa.

“Kourtney thinks that the idea of Scott and Bella dating is embarrassing, particularly because she’s so young,” a source told PEOPLE of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

The source added, “She also thinks Bella is a little trashy so the idea of the two of them dating definitely bothers her a bit.”

But, it seems, Scott wasn’t content with just the teenage former Disney star. After Thorne leftCannes, he was spotted with two other young women over the next two days – stylist Chloe Bartoli and blogger Maggie Petrova.

Kardashian and Disick, who ended their nine-year relationship in 2015, share three children together: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

