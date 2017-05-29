Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Living a Different Life Now’ After Co-Depending on Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has some things she needs to change in her life.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney is the queen of indecisiveness.

The episode began with Kim asking if she was going to be attending New York Fashion Week. After going back and forth, Kourtney decided to go, so Kim booked a private jet for them to fly to NYC. But at the last minute — literally, Kim was sitting on the plane waiting — Kourtney called and backed out, infuriating her sister.

“I know I’m indecisive. It’s debilitating,” Kourtney told Khloé when the pair sat down for lunch.

So, Khloé, 32, decided to play a game to try and get Kourtney to make decisions on a whim.

“This is such a joke,” Kourtney, 38, told the cameras. “None of this is helpful. I’m getting a headache.”

But this wasn’t the only thing Khloé had planned for her older sister. Later in the episode she took Kourtney to a fire station to take part in some rigorous drills. After the intense trip to the station, Kourtney realized she needed to make some changes.

“I feel like Scott and I were very co-dependent and I just would always bounce every idea off of him,” she explained to Kim and Khloé. “Also, I’m just like living a different life now where doing more for myself is like an option and now that I am able to make my own decisions, I want to make the best decisions. Tony Robbins taught me to make decisions from the heart and not from your head … I want to start listening.”

Also during the episode, Rob and Blac Chyna are navigating their new relationship of being separated.

“I know that Rob really wants to keep his family together, but I do think this is a good path for them,” Kim, 36, said during her sit-down about her brother and Chyna separating.

In the episode, Rob went to see Chyna during her photoshoot after not seeing her for quite some time.

“I’m really nervous. I don’t know what to expect,” he told the cameras.

Once in there, Rob didn’t stay long, as Chyna was giving him the cold shoulder.

“Chyna is acting super weird to me,” he told the cameras. “There is so much awkward tension between Chyna and I. I don’t know how to act around her.”

When he went to go see his mom, Rob, 30, opened up about the issues he had with Chyna.

“Everything is fine. I’m trying to be peaceful,” he told Kris Jenner. “We just communicate really poorly. It’s all dumb. Fights … I want to have the type of relationship that you and my dad had … It would just kill me if we didn’t have that friendship for Dream.”

At the end of the episode, Rob and Chyna take their baby to a doctor’s appointment.

“I hate that our relationship is a bit uncomfortable, but I’m very committed to building that friendship between Chyna and I, because the type of relationship I had with my dad, I want to have that with my daughter,” he told the cameras. “Everything I’m doing is for her.”

