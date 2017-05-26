Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima have been flaunting their love in and around Cannes for the better part of the week. On Wednesday, the reality star and her new man, a 23-year-old model, were spotted riding a jet ski and relaxing on a yacht in Antibes before a night out with friends at the Gotha nightclub. The following day, they were joined by Kourtney’s sister Kendall Jenner and rapper A$AP Rocky for another day of lounging in barely there bikinis; the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a teeny-tiny pink two-piece, and we got a closer look at Younes’s insane body as he showered on board. People reports that Younes is “fun for Kourtney,” adding that he is “young, but very responsible.” “He doesn’t really party,” the source adds. “He’s very sweet to Kourtney.”

While Kourtney is living it up with her hot new guy, her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick is also making headlines for his escapades in the South of France. Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney, touched down in Cannes with actress Bella Thorne earlier in the week and was spotted showing some questionable PDA with the 19-year-old Disney Channel star at their Cannes resort. Keep reading to see photos of Younes and Kourtney’s fun French adventures.

