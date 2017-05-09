Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Have Had It With Winter, Strip Down in Greece

Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) has clearly had enough of Winter because he recently whisked girlfriend Rose Leslie away for a sunny vacation in Santorini, Greece. On Thursday, the Game of Thrones actor was spotted taking a quick dip in his hotel pool before toweling off and heading out for a day of sightseeing with Rose on a pair of ATVs. The two looked adorable in their matching helmets and sunglasses and appeared to be making the most of their time on the beautiful island.

Kit and Rose have been keeping a low profile as of late, though they did attend the Olivier Awards in London last month (the place where they made their romance red carpet official in 2015). Kit is currently busy filming BBC’s new drama Gunpowder and recently wrapped up filming for Game of Thrones’ seventh season (which premieres on July 17), while Rose plays the lead role in The Good Wife’s spinoff, The Good Fight, so it makes sense that they’d want to take a break and spend some quality time together.

