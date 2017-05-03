Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gives Health Update on Son Kash After He’s Bitten by a Dog

Kim Zolciak-Biermann gave fans an update on her son’s health after his “terrifying” dog bite and it looks like Kash is getting better and better.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a new photo of her son Tuesday on Instagram which showed her and her husband Kroy Biermann over his hospital bed to check on him.

“I am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!!” she wrote. “He is the true definition of a pure innocent child.”

She continued, writing that Kash’s injuries were “healing up perfectly because of his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments his will and his positive attitude.”

The mother of six added that her son would have “no physical problems once he is fully healed” and that the family is “confident his mental and emotional state” will return to normal.

“He is just truly amazing,” the star wrote. “I love spending everyday with him.”

The horrifying news broke late April after Zolciak-Biermann posted a photo of Kroy holding 4-year-old Kash’s hand while the little boy was laying in a hospital bed covered in a blanket.

“I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” she wrote.

Via: http://people.com/babies/kim-zolciak-biermann-kash-update/

