Kim Kardashian Shows Up Solo to the Met Gala While Kanye Kicks It in LA

Kim Kardashian arrived by herself at the Met Gala on Monday night in a look that was pretty understated compared to her past ensembles. She walked the red carpet in a white dress and posed for photos solo before likely meeting up with her younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kim’s husband, Kanye West, decided to stay at home in LA with their two kids; People reported earlier in the day that the rapper wasn’t quite ready for “the stress and pressure of a big red carpet” since his hospitalization in November and that he is “still very much enjoying his time off from public events.” Kim’s night at the Met Gala comes on the heels of a very hot girls’ getaway to Mexico in celebration of her sister Kourtney’s 38th birthday. The two sported barely there bikinis and lounged on the beach with friends. Keep reading for all the photos from Kim’s solo night out in NYC.

