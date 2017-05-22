Kim Kardashian Says Her Palm Springs Favorites Include Cheese Fries, a Giant Dinosaur and a Former Family Home

Kim Kardashian’s Palm Springs road trip was awesomely low-key.

When the KUWTK star and sisters Kourtney and Khloe hit the road en route to the California desert city in March, they hit up the same fast food joints and tourist attractions that a road tripping college student might. “On the way there, we stopped at In-N-Out — the best cheese fries! FML. It was Khloé’s first time ever at In N Out!” Kardashian writes in a new post on her website. “Kourt isn’t exactly the best driver — we kept making fun of her for not being able to drive while eating fast food, lol.”

RELATED: Celebrity Vacations: Sophia Bush and Eva Longoria Jet to Paris, Susan Sarandon Kicks Back in Cannes and More!

The famous sisters also hit up a kitschy roadside landmark: the Cabazon Dinosaurs. The massive steel-and-concrete dinos are Dinny, a 150-foot-long Apatosaurus, and Mr. Rex, a 65-foot-tall T-Rex, and were built in 1964 and 1981, respectively.

RELATED: The 5-Star Hotel Where Justin Bieber Did That Instagram Live — Find Out Where He and Other Stars Go to Get Away

While in Cabazon, they visited the spot where the Wheel Inn Restaurant once stood. “It was a famous diner that was featured in Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” says Kardashian. The restaurant closed to diners in 2013.

Once they reached Palm Springs, about 20 miles down the road, the reality stars checked into The Parker, which Kardashian points out “has a really cool midcentury vibe.” They skipped the trendy hotel’s bar scene and instead “had a girls’ night in and watched Spice World.”

WATCH THIS: Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Very Different Memories of Their First Meeting

After dining at Norma’s, which serves 5-star comfort food, according to the hotel’s website, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe hopped in a vintage Chevrolet Bel Air convertible to cruise around town. Says Kim, “We went vintage shopping at Thirteen Forty-Five and we even got to visit our grandparents’ old house, which was a special experience.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Personal Polaroids from Kourtney’s Birthday Trip: ‘Things Definitely Got a Little Crazy!’

The bonding time was especially meaningful for Kardashian, who wrote in her post: “Kourt, Khloé and I have such crazy schedules, so I love when we all get the chance to take a trip together.”

Via: http://people.com/home/kim-kardashian-palm-springs-vacation-with-kourtney-and-khloe-kardashian/

Share

More Celebrity News: