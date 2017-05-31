Kendall Jenner Lands a Deal With Adidas — Will She Design a Sneaker?

A few weeks ago, Kendall Jenner posted a seemingly innocent throwback photo of her in an Adidas tee. Fast-forward to now, and the star’s announced she’s an ambassador for the brand. Kendall shared the big news on her Instagram, writing, “Officially joining the adidas fam!” while dressed head to toe in Adidas gear. It’s not a complete shock that the brand tapped Kendall as its latest poster girl. She is easily one of the most recognized faces in the industry and has rocked Stan Smiths in the past.

Kendall follows in the footsteps of BFF Gigi Hadid, who reps Reebok, and Bella Hadid, who partners with Nike. Though we don’t know what Kendall’s ambassador role will entail, we hope she gets to flex some of her design muscles — perhaps create the next must-have shoe or workout pants?

43016558

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Does-Kendall-Jenner-Have-Deal-Adidas-43592002

Share

More Celebrity News: